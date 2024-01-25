Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

