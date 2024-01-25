Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.