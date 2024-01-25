FY2025 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $20.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.90. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

