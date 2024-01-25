First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 223,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 92,178 shares.The stock last traded at $43.69 and had previously closed at $43.90.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $946.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,525,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.