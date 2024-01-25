Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,570,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,851,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 963,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 202.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 629,726 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.