Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.11

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 37064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$137.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

