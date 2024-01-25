Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.11

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 37064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAI
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current year.
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.