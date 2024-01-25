StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 28.6%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 183,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 238,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

