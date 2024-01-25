Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $497.32

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 497.32 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 499.75 ($6.35), with a volume of 217254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.80 ($6.52).

Thungela Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £682.53 million, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 645.76.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.