Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.50

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.96).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.30. The company has a market cap of £138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.69 and a beta of 0.28.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.