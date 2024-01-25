Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.52

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 266499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Mega Uranium Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$180.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Uranium
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.