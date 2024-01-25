Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.52

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 266499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$180.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium

About Mega Uranium

In related news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

