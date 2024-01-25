Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avivagen Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
About Avivagen
Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avivagen
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.