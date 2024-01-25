Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Avivagen

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.