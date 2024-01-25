Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $315.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.09), with a volume of 615810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.07).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
