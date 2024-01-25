Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 72031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Cora Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52.
Cora Gold Company Profile
Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.
