Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Select Sands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$885,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

