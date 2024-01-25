Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

VERA stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $756.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

