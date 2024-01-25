Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from KGI Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KGI Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $213.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00. KGI Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.10.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.07 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

