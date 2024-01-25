AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AerCap by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.