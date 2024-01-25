Rosenblatt Securities Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $17.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

UTI opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,123,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

