Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of THRM opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gentherm by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

