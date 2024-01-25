Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

DAN stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Dana by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

