Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $148.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

