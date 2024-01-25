Signaturefd LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

