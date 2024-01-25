Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

