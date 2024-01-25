iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

