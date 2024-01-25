Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

