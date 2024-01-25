Signaturefd LLC Sells 14,871 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
