Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $287.30 million and $5.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,103,014,122 coins and its circulating supply is 824,308,708 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

