Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and $1.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00591622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00171761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17346457 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,455,797.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

