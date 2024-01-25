EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

