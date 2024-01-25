Qtum Price Hits $2.79 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $292.05 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006997 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.20 or 0.05536767 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001187 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00074708 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00028024 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022991 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014444 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006644 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.