Qtum Price Hits $2.79 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $292.05 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.20 or 0.05536767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

