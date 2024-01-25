QUINT (QUINT) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $58.64 million and approximately $221,584.23 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

