Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,031 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $37,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.47 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

