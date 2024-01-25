RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

