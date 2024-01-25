Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.9 %

COLB stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

