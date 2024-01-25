Moog (MOG-A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th.

Moog Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOG-A opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01.

Get Moog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moog from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Maureen Mary Athoe sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $466,077.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Moog

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.