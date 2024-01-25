Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

