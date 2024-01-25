Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its Q3 guidance at $1.67-1.79 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.75-5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

