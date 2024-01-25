Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.