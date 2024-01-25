Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
