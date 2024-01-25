Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Good Times Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.