CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion.

