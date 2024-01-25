MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChampionX
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.