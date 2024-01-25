ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

