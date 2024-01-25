Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stake Lessened by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428,657 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.