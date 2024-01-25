Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,389,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,025,682.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,446 shares of company stock worth $12,408,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

