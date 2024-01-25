ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

