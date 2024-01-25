ORG Partners LLC Has $71,000 Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS OUSM opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

