ORG Partners LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

