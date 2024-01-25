ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

