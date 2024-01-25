ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $241.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $244.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

