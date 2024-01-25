MGO One Seven LLC Buys 24,841 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

